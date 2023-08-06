Kamaʻehu Volcano Eruptions: New Research Reveals Age and Geological Characteristics

The Kamaʻehu volcano, located near Hawaii’s Big Island, has had at least five eruptions in the past 150 years, according to recent research from the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa. This research provides the first approximations of the ages of Kamaʻehu’s eruptions, including eight more ancient eruptions dating back nearly 2,000 years.

Kamaʻehu is currently in the earliest stage of growth known as the “pre-shield” stage, while the active neighboring volcano Kīlauea is in its main shield-building stage. This makes Kamaʻehu a unique example for studying the growth and evolution of Hawaiian volcanoes.

Previous knowledge of Kamaʻehu’s eruptions was limited to a single confirmed eruption in 1996. However, scientists used a different approach to determine the ages of older eruptions. They analyzed samples of quenched glassy lava collected from the seafloor outcrops of Kamaʻehu using a mass spectrometer. By measuring the amount of radium-226 in each sample, the researchers could estimate the time since the lava erupted, providing insight into the eruption age.

The study also used underwater videos and photos obtained from submersible dives to confirm the estimates of eruption ages. The freshest-looking lavas had higher levels of radium-226, while older lavas appeared fractured, broken, and covered with marine sediment.

The research team discovered that Kamaʻehu had erupted five times in the past ~150 years, with an average frequency of ~30 years between eruptions. This is much slower compared to Kīlauea, which erupts almost continuously.

The study also investigated the chemical changes in lava over time. The research found that lava chemistry at Kamaʻehu changes over a timescale of approximately 1200 years, while Kīlauea lava chemistry changes over a much shorter timescale of a few years to decades.

The differences in lava chemistry timescales between the two volcanoes are believed to be related to their positions over the Hawaiian hotspot, an upwelling of magma from the Earth’s mantle. The research provides independent confirmation that the center of a mantle plume rises faster than its margin.

Understanding the growth and characteristics of Hawaiian volcanoes, from their early stages to maturity, helps scientists gain insights into the deep controls on volcanic eruptions initiated by mantle plumes.