160-Million-Year-Old Sea Spider Fossils Found in France

Sea spiders, a group of marine animals that are part of the arthropod family, are poorly studied but are interesting for understanding arthropod evolution. Sea spider fossils are rare, but the La Voulte pycnogonids found in Southern France are morphologically similar to living species.

To study these fossils, researchers used X-ray microtomography to look inside the rock and reconstruct a 3D model of the fossilized specimen. They also used Reflectance Transformation Imaging to enhance visibility of surface features. These new methods confirmed that the fossils are closely related to surviving sea spider families.

The researchers identified three species from the fossils. Two of them belonged to living sea spider families, while the third belonged to a family that no longer exists. This discovery helps calibrate the molecular clock for sea spider evolution and allows researchers to estimate the timing of their evolutionary relationships.

The team plans to investigate other pycnogonid fossil faunae to understand their affinities with extant species and further refine the tree of life for sea spiders. These findings provide valuable insights into the sea spiders that lived 160 million years ago and contribute to our understanding of their evolution.