Scientists Discover Shortcut to Aid Design of Twisty Fusion Facilities

Scientists have discovered a mathematical shortcut that could revolutionize the design of stellarators, a type of twisty fusion device that has the potential to generate clean electricity. Fusion energy, which mimics the energy production of the sun and stars, could help mitigate the effects of climate change, such as floods and heatwaves.

The shortcut involves measuring how well a stellarator’s magnetic field can retain the fastest-moving atomic nuclei in the plasma. This measurement determines how much heat the device can hold, ultimately aiding fusion reactions. However, simulating the motions of individual particles in all possible magnetic fields is computationally impractical. Instead, researchers focused on a simpler calculation: how far the fast particles drift away from the curved magnetic field surfaces in the plasma’s center.

This calculation, represented by a number known as gamma C, consistently corresponds with plasma confinement. By maximizing the number of fast-moving particles that remain in the center of the plasma, researchers can increase the heat and efficiency of the stellarator.

Stellarators, introduced by the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory in the 1950s, offer advantages over other fusion devices called tokamaks because they do not face the risk of damaging disruptions. However, stellarators have historically struggled to retain heat as effectively as tokamaks. The newly-discovered shortcut could help stellarators achieve similar heat retention capabilities.

Fusion energy is achieved by combining light elements in the form of plasma, which is a hot, charged state of matter. Scientists worldwide are aiming to harness fusion reactions to create a limitless supply of safe and clean energy for electricity generation.

The Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory has been at the forefront of fusion research for more than 50 years. Their work spans theoretical scientific knowledge, advanced engineering, and the study of plasma in both laboratory and astrophysical scales.

This breakthrough in stellarator design brings us closer to realizing the potential of fusion energy as a sustainable power source. By optimizing plasma confinement, scientists are unlocking the possibility of generating abundant and clean electricity, offering hope for combating the challenges posed by climate change.