Mathematics and Nature: Uncovering the Connection between Number Theory and Molecular Evolution

Mathematics has long been praised for its beauty and ability to reveal hidden patterns, and nature is no exception. Researchers have now discovered another intriguing connection between math and the mechanisms that govern molecular evolution in living organisms.

Number theory, a branch of mathematics that explores the relationships between integers, plays a key role in this newfound connection. Familiar arithmetic functions, such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division, are encompassed within number theory.

The renowned Fibonacci sequence serves as an example of number theory’s influence in nature. This sequence, in which each number is the sum of the previous two, is found in the patterns of pinecones, pineapples, and sunflower seeds.

In the study conducted by Oxford University mathematician Ard Louis and his team, the focus was on mutations – genetic errors that occur in an organism’s genome over time, driving the process of evolution.

There are different types of mutations, ranging from those that cause diseases or provide unexpected advantages, to those that have no observable effect on an organism’s traits or behaviors. The latter category, known as neutral mutations, are indicators of evolution at work.

Mutations accumulate in a gradual manner, creating genetic diversity and revealing the genetic relationships between organisms as they diverge from a common ancestor. However, organisms must also be able to tolerate mutations that do not impact their phenotype, or observable characteristics.

This tolerance for mutations, called mutational robustness, generates genetic diversity. The research team investigated protein folding and small RNA structures to determine the maximum level of mutational robustness achievable in nature.

Using numerical simulations, they analyzed how different genetic variations map to specific phenotypes, which are traits or characteristics. The researchers discovered that mutational robustness can indeed be maximized in naturally-occurring proteins and RNA structures.

Furthermore, the maximum level of robustness followed a self-repeating fractal pattern known as a Blancmange curve. It was also proportional to a key concept in number theory called the sum-of-digits fraction.

This study demonstrates how mathematics plays a fundamental role in the natural world, even at the microscopic level. Nature seems to incorporate mathematical principles, such as number theory, to give structure and order to the physical universe.

