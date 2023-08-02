Archaea Use CRISPR-Cas System to Combat Parasites, Study Finds

A research team led by Professor Dr. Alexander Probst has discovered that archaea, microorganisms often similar to bacteria, utilize the CRISPR-Cas system as a defense mechanism against parasites. The team conducted extensive genomic analysis, examining over 7,000 genomes using state-of-the-art sequencing technology.

The CRISPR-Cas system, known for its use in genetic engineering, is now found to have another function. Archaea, which closely resemble bacteria, also employ this genomic sequence to fight against parasites. The team’s findings have been published in Nature Microbiology.

With biochemists Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna winning the Nobel Prize in 2020 for the biotechnological application of CRISPR-Cas systems, further exploration of its functions has become crucial. One such question the researchers addressed was whether microorganisms could use this system to defend against other parasitic microorganisms.

To investigate this, Dr. Alexander Probst examined the genetic material of microbes in the Earth’s deep crust. The team analyzed water samples from a geyser in the USA and samples from the Horonobe underground laboratory in Japan. The focus was on archaea, which exist as both hosts and parasites in the ecosystem.

The analysis revealed interesting insights. There were noticeably fewer parasites near the hosts, and the hosts displayed genetic resistance to the parasites. This genetic resistance was attributed to the presence of CRISPR sequences in the microorganisms’ genomes. When a parasite with the same DNA attacks the organism, the foreign genetic material is likely recognized and decomposed by the CRISPR system.

The researchers used advanced sequencing technologies, such as Oxford Nanopore, for rapid and comprehensive analysis of the genetic material. To verify their findings, the team expanded their analysis to over 7,000 genomes and consistently observed this phenomenon.

This discovery has implications for understanding beneficial symbionts versus harmful parasites in future research. The presence of CRISPR recognition suggests that an organism is likely a parasite. Additionally, this finding may contribute to a better understanding of vital metabolic processes, such as carbon flow in ecosystems.

