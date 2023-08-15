Bispecific Antibodies Boost the Complement System for More Effective Cancer Therapy

A group of researchers has developed an innovative method to enhance cancer immunotherapy using bispecific single-domain antibodies, known as BiCEs. This groundbreaking approach has the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment by effectively activating the complement system and engaging the body’s immune response.

While immunotherapy focuses on using T-cells to combat cancer, less attention has been given to directing the complement system towards tumors. The complement system is a crucial part of the innate immune system that aids in fighting infections, healing injuries, and eliminating dead cells. Not all antibodies, which are produced by immune cells, are equally efficient at activating the complement system.

In this study, researchers succeeded in activating the complement system by using bispecific single-domain antibodies called BiCEs. These antibodies have the ability to bind to two different targets simultaneously: a complement protein called C1q and a specific protein found on the surface of cancer cells. By linking C1q and the cancer cell protein, the BiCE antibodies can strongly activate the complement system, leading to the targeted killing of cancer cells.

Compared to the antibodies currently utilized in clinical settings, the BiCE molecules demonstrate superior activation of the complement system and more efficient elimination of cancer cells. This approach offers numerous advantages over traditional cancer therapies, including the potential to activate a broader immune response and recruit immune cells to the tumor microenvironment for enhanced anti-tumor activity.

The findings not only showcase the innovative research conducted at Aarhus University but also open up possibilities for further advancements in cancer immunotherapy. Moreover, a spin-out company, Commit Biologics, resulting from this collaborative effort, aims to translate these research findings into clinical applications.

