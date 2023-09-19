Newly Discovered Ancient Alligator Species Found in Thailand, Revealing Evolutionary Connections

A recent study published in Scientific Reports has revealed the existence of a previously unidentified alligator species in Thailand. The newly discovered species, named Alligator munensis, exhibits close evolutionary ties with the Chinese alligator (Alligator sinensis). This groundbreaking research offers unique insights into the skull characteristics of these Asian alligators and provides a deeper understanding of their evolutionary lineage.

The discovery was made by a team of researchers, including Gustavo Darlim, Márton Rabi, Kantapon Suraprasit, Pannipa Tian, who examined a fossilized skull that is estimated to be younger than 230,000 years old. This nearly complete skull was found near the Mun River in Ban Si Liam, Thailand, which is why the species was named Alligator munensis.

By comparing the skull features of A. munensis with those of other alligator species, including the Chinese alligator, the researchers were able to identify several unique characteristics of the newly discovered species. These include a broad and short snout, a tall skull, a reduced number of tooth sockets, and nostrils positioned far from the tip of the snout. The researchers also noted similarities between the skulls of A. munensis and the Chinese alligator, such as a small opening in the roof of the mouth, a ridge on the top of the skull, and a raised ridge behind the nostrils.

Based on their findings, the researchers propose that A. munensis and the Chinese alligator are closely related and may have shared a common ancestor in the lowlands of the Yangtze-Xi and Mekong-Chao Phraya river systems. They speculate that changes in the elevation of the southeastern Tibetan Plateau between 23 and 5 million years ago could have led to the separation of different populations and the evolution of these two separate species.

The research also revealed that A. munensis had large tooth sockets towards the back of its mouth, suggesting that it may have possessed teeth capable of crushing shells. This indicates that the species may have fed on hard-shelled prey, such as snails, in addition to other animals.

This discovery not only expands our knowledge of the diversity of alligator species but also provides valuable insights into the evolution of Asian alligators. Further research in this field may uncover more fascinating details about the evolutionary history of these ancient creatures.

Reference: Darlim, G., Suraprasit, K., Chaimanee, Y., Tian, P., Yamee, C., Rugbumrung, M., Kaweera, A., & Rabi, M. (2023). An extinct deep-snouted Alligator species from the Quaternary of Thailand and comments on the evolution of crushing dentition in alligatorids. Scientific Reports. DOI: 10.1038/s41598-023-36559-6