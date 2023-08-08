A New Ecosystem Discovered Under Hydrothermal Vents

A new ecosystem has recently been discovered in volcanic cavities beneath hydrothermal vents at an undersea volcano on the East Pacific Rise off Central America. The discovery was made during a 30-day expedition led by Dr. Monika Bright from the University of Vienna, along with an international science team. The team used an underwater robot to explore the vents and found cave systems teeming with worms, snails, and chemosynthetic bacteria.

This discovery reveals that hydrothermal vent habitats exist both above and below the seafloor, expanding our understanding of these unique ecosystems. For the past 46 years, scientists have been studying hydrothermal vents and microbial life in the subsurface, but they had never looked for animals under the volcanic hot springs.

The researchers also found evidence of vent animals, such as tubeworms, traveling underneath the seafloor through vent fluids to colonize new habitats. This suggests that tubeworms create new hydrothermal communities by venturing beneath the Earth’s surface. This discovery provides new insights into the complex relationships between vent animals and their environments.

To further investigate the dispersal of species through cracks in the Earth’s crust, the science team conducted experiments using mesh boxes. These boxes were sealed to the seafloor over cracks in the crust to observe if animals would settle and live in hydrothermal cavities. The results of these experiments will be studied in the coming months.

The discovery of this new ecosystem beneath the hydrothermal vents highlights the importance of exploring and understanding the ocean’s depths. It also emphasizes the need to protect these unique and vulnerable environments, especially as deep-sea mining becomes more prevalent.

During the expedition, the science team was accompanied by artist Max Hooper Schneider, who created sculptures filmed on the vent systems. His artistic research will be included in future exhibits, further blending art and science to showcase the wonders of the deep sea.