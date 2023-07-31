Scientists Discover Stars with Mysterious Properties

Scientists have recently made an intriguing discovery involving two stars with peculiar characteristics. These celestial objects have been found to emit radio waves approximately every 20 minutes. The most common explanation for regularly repeating signals is pulsars – rotating neutron stars that emit energetic beams similar to lighthouses, causing them to appear and disappear as they rotate towards and away from Earth. However, these newly discovered stars have several distinct traits that differentiate them from known neutron stars.

Astronomer Natasha Hurley-Walker of Curtin University in Bentley, Western Australia expressed her amazement and curiosity regarding these findings. The mystery was brought to light in 2021 when scientists came across a slowly repeating radio pulse within archived data from 2018. The pulsing activity lasted for three months before ceasing and becoming undetectable in the night sky.

In a paper published in the journal Nature, researchers suggested that the object may be a rare type of magnetar and named it GLEAM-X J162759.5-523504.3. Unlike typical magnetars that emit pulses every few seconds, this particular star emitted a pulse every 18 minutes.

Motivated by these findings, Hurley-Walker and her team utilized the Murchison Widefield Array in Western Australia to observe the night sky for three consecutive nights in June 2022. During this period, they discovered a radio flash every 21 minutes, with archival data indicating that it has been occurring since at least 1988. This object is identified as GPM J1839-10.

Currently, scientists hypothesize that these two objects may be the same. However, an intriguing question arises as to why one star emitted flashes for only three months while the other has been doing so for over 33 years. The answer to this enigma remains unknown, leaving researchers puzzled.

