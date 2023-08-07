Scientists Uncover Survival Strategies of Trilobites in Fluctuating Environments

Scientists have discovered how a unique species of trilobite adapted to defend itself and survive in an ever-changing environment with fluctuating oxygen levels. Trilobites were ancient marine creatures that lived on Earth for nearly 300 million years during the Cambrian Period, outlasting even the dinosaurs. They experienced two major mass extinctions and dominated ocean ecosystems.

Trilobite bodies are divided into three sections: the head, the thorax, and the tail. Most mature trilobites have a specific number of segments in their mid-sections. However, researchers found that Aulacopleura koninckii, a species of trilobite, displayed unusual variation in the number of mid-section segments.

The study, published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, aimed to understand the implications of this anomaly on the trilobite’s ability to defend itself and why it evolved in such a way. The researchers discovered that Aulacopleura curled up into a ball shape, similar to modern pillbugs, to protect themselves from predators. Smaller, immature forms with fewer than 18 segments in the middle were able to tuck their tails neatly under their heads, providing maximum protection. However, as the number of segments increased, larger Aulacopleura could not fully shield themselves when rolled up.

Virtual reconstructions showed that larger Aulacopleura let their tails extend past their heads when threatened, minimizing the exposed gap. This defense maneuver prevented critical organs from being exposed. The researchers also noted that the additional mid-section segments in Aulacopleura served as legs that functioned as gills for respiration. The increased surface area for respiration allowed these trilobites to tolerate changes in oxygen levels, which other species could not withstand. Consequently, predators were forced to retreat, leaving larger Aulacopleura safe.

Studying the adaptations of trilobites provides valuable insights into the evolution of survival strategies. It offers clues about the common ancestor of modern arthropods, including insects and arachnids. Understanding how trilobites developed and adapted to environmental pressures contributes to our knowledge of evolution and resilience in the biological world.