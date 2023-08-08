Scientists Discover Genetic Trigger for Virgin Birth in Fruit Flies

Scientists have identified a genetic trigger for virgin births in fruit flies. This ability, once activated, can be passed down to subsequent female generations. The researchers induced virgin birth in the fruit fly species Drosophila melanogaster, a species that usually reproduces sexually. The offspring can reproduce either sexually if there are males present, or by virgin birth if there are no males. Virgin birth, also known as parthenogenesis, is the process by which an egg develops into an embryo without fertilization by sperm.

The researchers found that in their genetically manipulated fruit flies, the females waited to find a male for about 40 days but eventually proceeded to have a virgin birth. In experiments, only 1-2% of the second generation of female flies with the ability for virgin birth produced offspring, and this occurred only in the absence of male flies.

The study involved sequencing the genomes of two strains of another fruit fly species, Drosophila mercatorum, one of which reproduces only through virgin birth. By identifying the genes that are switched on or off during reproduction without fathers, the researchers were able to alter corresponding genes in Drosophila melanogaster and give it the ability for virgin birth.

The researchers carried out their work in Drosophila melanogaster because it has been extensively studied and its genes are well understood. The findings have implications for understanding the prevalence of virgin birth in insects, especially in pest species. If there continues to be selection pressure for virgin births in insect pests, it could become a problem for agriculture as females produce only females, doubling their ability to spread.

Virgin birth in animals that normally sexually reproduce is rare, usually observed in zoo animals or in cases where the female has been isolated for a long time. The study provides new insights into the genetics behind this phenomenon and opens up avenues for further research. It was funded by the Leverhulme Trust.