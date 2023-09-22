The World’s Oldest Human-Built Structure Discovered in Southern Africa

Archaeologists from the UK, Belgium, and Zambia have uncovered the world’s oldest human-built structure, believed to be created by an extinct species of humans over half a million years ago. This remarkable find was made in waterlogged ground in northern Zambia and is at least twice as old as any previously known human-made structure. Made of worked timber, the structure is thought to have been an elevated trackway or a raised platform in a wetland area, possibly used for hunting or butchery.

The discovery challenges current understandings of early human technology and cognitive abilities. The structure was found on the southern bank of the Kalambo River, just a short distance upstream from the stunning Kalambo Falls and a deep canyon. The unique topography of the area, with marshland and a variety of environments, likely attracted early humans and contributed to the development of their engineering and carpentry skills.

The archaeologists also found stone cutting and scraping tools, as well as a potential hearth for cooking. These artifacts suggest that the humans who lived there were Homo heidelbergensis, an extinct species that had already colonized much of Africa, western Asia, and Europe by that time.

The age of the structure was determined using luminescence dating techniques, which measure the last time minerals in the surrounding sand were exposed to sunlight. This dating method allows scientists to piece together a better understanding of human evolution.

The significance of this discovery lies in its ability to reshape our knowledge of early human history. Professor Larry Barham, the project director, believes that this find will change how we think about this long-extinct species of humans.

