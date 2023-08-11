Scientists Discover Thriving Ecosystem Beneath Underwater Volcano

Scientists have made an unexpected discovery near an underwater volcano – the presence of a whole new ecosystem thriving beneath hydrothermal vents. Hydrothermal vents are formed when seawater comes into contact with magma from underwater volcanoes. The water in these vents can reach temperatures as high as 700 degrees. Although scientists have known for years that some organisms are able to survive in extreme conditions near these vents, they have recently uncovered a surprising ecosystem beneath them.

Researchers from the Schmidt Ocean Institute studied an undersea volcano on the East Pacific Rise off Central America. Using a robot to explore the volcanic sea floor, they found tunnel systems filled with worms, snails, and bacteria. These organisms were living in waters at a temperature of around 75 degrees.

The scientists also found evidence that tubeworms colonize beneath the sea floor by traveling through vent fluid. This discovery confirms the suspicion of Dr. Monika Bright, who had previously noticed a lack of young tubeworms around the vents. According to Dr. Bright, this finding is a major breakthrough in understanding deep-sea animal life.

The researchers believe that two dynamic vent habitats coexist – one above the surface and one below it. Both habitats depend on vent fluid from below and oxygen in the seawater from above. This discovery sheds light on the interconnectedness of these ecosystems and how they thrive together.

Scientists will be dedicating the upcoming months to further studying the ecosystem they have found beneath the underwater volcano. This new information could help deepen our understanding of the unique life forms that exist in extreme conditions and their ability to adapt and survive in such environments.

