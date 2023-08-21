New Technique Reprograms Human Cells to Resemble Embryonic Stem Cells

Scientists have developed a revolutionary technique called “transient-naive-treatment (TNT) reprogramming” that enables human cells to be reprogrammed to closely resemble embryonic stem cells. This breakthrough addresses a long-standing issue in regenerative medicine and has significant implications for cell therapies and research.

In regenerative medicine, the ability to reprogram non-reproductive adult cells, known as somatic cells, into cells that resemble embryonic stem cells has been a major advancement. These induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells have the capacity to generate any cell in the body, making them valuable for disease modeling, drug screening, and cell-based therapies.

However, a challenge with conventional reprogramming methods is that iPS cells often retain an epigenetic memory of their original somatic state, leading to functional differences from embryonic stem cells. This limitation has hindered their use in various applications.

To overcome this challenge, a team of Australian scientists led by Professor Ryan Lister and Professor Jose M Polo developed the TNT reprogramming technique. This method mimics the reset of a cell’s epigenome that occurs during early embryonic development, reducing the differences between iPS cells and embryonic stem cells.

The researchers studied how the somatic cell epigenome changed throughout the reprogramming process, pinpointing when epigenetic abnormalities emerged. They then introduced a new epigenome reset step to erase these abnormalities and improve the resemblance of iPS cells to embryonic stem cells.

The TNT method resulted in iPS cells that closely resembled embryonic stem cells in terms of their molecular profile and functionality. Furthermore, these cells differentiated into other cell types more effectively compared to iPS cells generated using conventional methods.

Despite the breakthrough, there is still a need for further research to fully understand the molecular mechanisms underlying the epigenetic aberrations in iPS cells and their correction.

The scientists predict that the TNT reprogramming technique will set a new benchmark for cell therapies and biomedical research, advancing their progress significantly.

