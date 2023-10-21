New Asteroid “Polyhymnia” Raises Questions About Unknown Elements

A recent study conducted by the University of Arizona has discovered an asteroid called “Polyhymnia” that defies the known elements on Earth. The study, published in the European Physical Journal Plus, reveals that Polyhymnia has a density higher than any element found on our planet, suggesting the existence of an element that is currently absent from our periodic table.

Polyhymnia is located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and it is categorized as a “near-Earth” asteroid due to its proximity to our planet. While asteroids may seem unimportant, their compositions have fascinated astrophysicists and NASA scientists alike. In fact, NASA is actively pursuing Polyhymnia in order to obtain samples and further investigate its properties.

Johann Rafelski, a physics professor at the University of Arizona, commented on the discovery, stating that if asteroids like Polyhymnia contain superheavy elements, it raises questions about how these elements were formed and why they have not been discovered elsewhere. The density of Polyhymnia surpasses even the densest known elements on Earth, such as Osmium, which is known for having the highest number of protons.

The University of Arizona team has classified Polyhymnia as a “CUDO” (Compact Ultradense Object), indicating the presence of components that are currently unknown to humanity. It is believed that this element remains stable with an atomic number of 164, indicating a significantly higher density than any element we currently know.

NASA has already begun developing plans to launch an unmanned spacecraft to study and retrieve samples from Polyhymnia. This mission follows a recent collaboration between the University of Arizona and NASA, which successfully brought back samples from an asteroid called Bennu. These samples were found to be rich in carbon, suggesting the possibility of valuable metals within asteroids.

The discovery of Polyhymnia and its peculiar density raises exciting questions about the existence of unknown elements in the universe and how they are formed. The upcoming mission to study and retrieve samples from this asteroid will provide valuable insights into the mysteries of our solar system.

Definitions:

– Asteroid: A small rocky body that orbits the sun, typically found in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

– Density: The mass of a substance per unit volume.

– Element: A substance that cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means. Elements are represented by symbols on the periodic table.

– Periodic Table: A tabular arrangement of chemical elements, organized based on their atomic number, electron configuration, and recurring chemical properties.

– Proton: A subatomic particle with a positive charge, found in the nucleus of an atom.

