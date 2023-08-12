Scientists Discover Great White Sharks Traveling Together along North American Coast

Scientists have made an interesting discovery in the vast ocean – two great white sharks, named Simon and Jekyll, have been traveling together for more than 4,000 miles up the coast of North America. This finding is significant because great white sharks are known to lead solitary lives.

The two sharks, both relatively young males, were initially tagged with tracking devices near the southeast coast of the United States in December of last year. Since then, they have made an incredible journey north to Canada’s Gulf of St. Lawrence while swimming side by side.

According to Bob Hueter, the chief scientist at marine research organization OCEARCH, this discovery is potentially groundbreaking. He explains that white sharks typically do not stay together in pairs, making the companionship of Simon and Jekyll highly unusual.

It is not uncommon for sharks to group together for various reasons, such as mating, protecting themselves against predators, or finding food. Ecologist Yannis Papastamatiou from Florida International University has observed groups of white sharks “hanging out” together at specific sites for extended periods of time.

Additional research conducted in Australia revealed that white sharks tend to spend time with the same individuals within larger groups when congregating around seal colonies. These findings suggest that white sharks may be more social creatures than previously believed.

In the video posted by OCEARCH, Hueter mentions that blood samples were taken from Simon and Jekyll when they were tagged. These samples will be analyzed to determine if the two sharks are siblings, as their close relationship might be influenced by familial ties.

The discovery of Simon and Jekyll traveling together provides valuable insights into the social behavior of great white sharks. Further research is needed to fully understand the dynamics of their companionship and the implications it may have on their overall behavior.