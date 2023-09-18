CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Scientists Develop Self-Healing Elastomer for Flexible Electronics

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 18, 2023
Scientists Develop Self-Healing Elastomer for Flexible Electronics

Scientists in China have created a high-strength elastomer with self-healing properties that could revolutionize flexible electronic devices. The study, published in Polymer International, describes a new poly(vinyl alcohol) (PVA)-based elastomer that can repair itself after damage, ensuring long-term durability.

Flexible electronics have gained significant attention in various industries, with applications ranging from wearable devices to health monitoring sensors. However, the longevity of these materials has been a concern. Dr. Zili Li, the study’s corresponding author from Fudan University, explains that the polymer matrix used in these devices can break due to external forces, corrosion, or fatigue.

To address this issue, the researchers focused on improving the properties of PVA, which has excellent mechanical properties but lacks stretchability and self-healing abilities. They achieved this by incorporating Fe3+ ions into the PVA matrix through a one-step esterification reaction. Additionally, side chains were added to the main PVA backbone, creating a graft polymer.

The resulting elastomer exhibited both good stretchability (fracture elongation of 1565.0%) and self-healing performance (self-healing efficiency of 53.4% at room temperature) without compromising its mechanical properties.

The team tested the elastomer by using it as a coating for a silver nanowire network, creating a strain sensor. The sensor demonstrated high sensitivity and excellent self-healing abilities. This breakthrough showcases the wide potential applicability of the PVA-based elastomers in healthcare, electrocardiography, and safety monitoring.

This development marks a significant step towards more durable flexible electronic devices, providing a solution to the longstanding challenge of maintaining the shape and performance of these materials in the face of damage. Further research and optimization of this technology may lead to the mass production of self-healing elastomers for a variety of flexible electronic applications.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

ISRO Prepares to Revive Communication with Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Isro Awaits Signal Confirmation from Vikram Lander as Sunlight Returns to Lunar South Pole

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Astronomers Detect Carbon Dioxide on Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Suggesting Potential Habitability

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Science

ISRO Prepares to Revive Communication with Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Isro Awaits Signal Confirmation from Vikram Lander as Sunlight Returns to Lunar South Pole

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Astronomers Detect Carbon Dioxide on Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Suggesting Potential Habitability

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

The European Space Agency to Build and Launch IRIS2 Satellite Constellation

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments