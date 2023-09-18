Scientists Develop Self-Healing Elastomer for Flexible Electronics

Scientists in China have created a high-strength elastomer with self-healing properties that could revolutionize flexible electronic devices. The study, published in Polymer International, describes a new poly(vinyl alcohol) (PVA)-based elastomer that can repair itself after damage, ensuring long-term durability.

Flexible electronics have gained significant attention in various industries, with applications ranging from wearable devices to health monitoring sensors. However, the longevity of these materials has been a concern. Dr. Zili Li, the study’s corresponding author from Fudan University, explains that the polymer matrix used in these devices can break due to external forces, corrosion, or fatigue.

To address this issue, the researchers focused on improving the properties of PVA, which has excellent mechanical properties but lacks stretchability and self-healing abilities. They achieved this by incorporating Fe3+ ions into the PVA matrix through a one-step esterification reaction. Additionally, side chains were added to the main PVA backbone, creating a graft polymer.

The resulting elastomer exhibited both good stretchability (fracture elongation of 1565.0%) and self-healing performance (self-healing efficiency of 53.4% at room temperature) without compromising its mechanical properties.

The team tested the elastomer by using it as a coating for a silver nanowire network, creating a strain sensor. The sensor demonstrated high sensitivity and excellent self-healing abilities. This breakthrough showcases the wide potential applicability of the PVA-based elastomers in healthcare, electrocardiography, and safety monitoring.

This development marks a significant step towards more durable flexible electronic devices, providing a solution to the longstanding challenge of maintaining the shape and performance of these materials in the face of damage. Further research and optimization of this technology may lead to the mass production of self-healing elastomers for a variety of flexible electronic applications.