A Breakthrough in Diagnostics: CRISPR Technology Detects Monkeypox Virus with Unprecedented Precision and Speed

Scientists from the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity and the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research have developed a revolutionary diagnostic tool called MPXV-CRISPR. Published in The Lancet Microbe, their collaborative study showcases the power of CRISPR technology in detecting the monkeypox virus (MPXV) with unparalleled accuracy and speed.

While CRISPR is widely known for its gene editing capabilities, it has recently been harnessed for designing highly sensitive diagnostic tools. MPXV-CRISPR functions as a “super-precise detective,” rapidly identifying specific genetic material associated with the virus in clinical samples. The researchers programmed the tool to target genetic sequences unique to MPXV, using a database of 523 MPXV genomes to construct the necessary “guides” for binding to the viral DNA.

When viral DNA is present in a clinical sample, the CRISPR system is guided to the target and emits a signal indicating the virus’s presence. The sensitivity and precision achieved by MPXV-CRISPR are comparable to gold-standard PCR methods but with significantly reduced testing time.

One of the breakthrough features of MPXV-CRISPR is the speed of diagnosis. Current monkeypox diagnostics often involve centralized laboratory testing, which can take several days for results. In contrast, MPXV-CRISPR can detect the virus in a remarkable 45 minutes.

To meet the standards set by the World Health Organization, the research team aims to adapt MPXV-CRISPR into a portable device for on-site detection at points of care. This technology has the potential to revolutionize the management of monkeypox, providing faster access to accurate diagnoses, especially in resource-limited and remote areas. By expediting treatment and improving patient outcomes, the decentralized approach to testing could significantly enhance public health responses to monkeypox outbreaks.

The study was carried out in collaboration with the Melbourne Sexual Health Centre and Monash University. The researchers believe that MPXV-CRISPR represents a major advancement in the field of diagnostics and holds promise for transforming disease management in the future.

