The Sun is Emitting Unusually High-Energy Light and Scientists are Puzzled

The most energetic light ever detected from the Sun has left solar physicists baffled. A 6-year observing campaign by over 30 institutions worldwide has resulted in the first-ever detection of solar gamma radiation in the teraelectronvolt (TeV) range. Surprisingly, this emission did not correlate with heightened solar activity. In fact, the Sun was relatively calm at the time of detection.

The Sun is the most extensively studied star, but there is still much we don’t know about it. While we understand that magnetic fields are crucial and play a role in solar activity, the mechanisms behind them remain poorly understood. Scientists study the light emitted by the Sun in an attempt to gain a deeper understanding.

The High Altitude Water Cherenkov (HAWC) observatory in Mexico is one of the tools used to study gamma and cosmic radiation from space. The atmosphere blocks this radiation, but it can produce high-energy particles that can be detected in the dark, allowing researchers to calculate the energy and direction of the parent gamma rays.

Using data collected between 2014 and 2021, the researchers detected emissions in the 0.5 to 2.6 TeV range coming from the Sun. Further analysis confirmed that this emission originated from the Sun with a 6.3 sigma probability. While not the highest energy light seen in space, it is a significant discovery.

It is believed that the emission is a result of the interaction between galactic cosmic rays and nuclei in the solar atmosphere. However, the exact mechanisms that make this emission so bright do not align with current theoretical models. Magnetic fields likely play a role, but further research and modeling are needed to understand the phenomenon fully.

These findings underscore the need for a revised framework to explain the anomalous excess of gamma rays from the Sun. The research has been published in Physical Review Letters.