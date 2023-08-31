Scientists Discover Two Long-Period Exoplanets in TOI-4600 System

Scientists from The University of New Mexico (UNM) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have made an exciting discovery, validating two of the longest-period exoplanets found by TESS to date. These large exoplanets, called TOI-4600 b and c, are classified as warm Jupiters and orbit a K dwarf star. Warm Jupiters have orbital periods of 10-200 days and are at least six times the size of Earth. This discovery opens up new research opportunities for finding long-period planets that resemble those in our own solar system.

The research, titled “TOI-4600 b and c: Two long-period giant planets orbiting an early K dwarf,” will be published in a future issue of The Astrophysical Journal Letters. The exoplanets were initially detected using photometric data from the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and were further observed using ground-based telescopes for better resolution.

TESS’s observing strategy, which divides the sky into 13 sectors and surveys each for approximately 28 days, has proven effective in detecting both large and small planets around different types of stars. TOI-4600 is a K dwarf star, also known as an orange dwarf, which is slightly smaller and cooler than the sun.

To be detected by TESS, exoplanets must transit their host stars at least twice within the satellite’s observing span. However, since 74% of TESS’s coverage is only observed for 28 days, most of the detected exoplanets have periods less than 40 days. For this reason, the long-period orbits of TOI-4600 b (82.69 days) and TOI-4600 c (482.82 days) make them particularly valuable discoveries.

The researchers, led by Ismael Mireles from the University of New Mexico, analyzed the data to measure the periods and sizes of these planets. They confirmed the planets’ existence by observing the transits and ruling out other potential signals. The masses and sizes of the planets were determined by observing how much the host star wobbled due to its gravitational pull on the planets.

TOI-4600 b, the inner planet, has an orbital period of 82.69 days and a radius approximately seven times that of Earth. It falls between the sizes of Neptune and Saturn and has an estimated temperature of about 170 degrees Fahrenheit. TOI-4600 c, the outer planet, has a radius about nine and a half times that of Earth and an orbital period of 482.82 days. It is roughly the size of Saturn and has a temperature of around -110 degrees Fahrenheit, making it one of the coldest planets discovered by TESS.

By comparing the orbital periods using a model developed by collaborator Hugh Osborn at the University of Bern, the researchers determined that half of 965 days, or 482.82 days, was the more likely period for TOI-4600 c. This makes it the longest-period planet found by TESS to date.

The comparison of the TOI-4600 system with other multiple-planet systems helps scientists understand features like formation time and processes. Collaborators from MIT, such as Katharine Hesse, helped process and analyze the data to provide context for the system.

This discovery marks an important step towards understanding the diversity of exoplanets and brings us closer to finding planets that resemble those in our own solar system.

