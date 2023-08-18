New Study Shows Thermal Fluctuations Can Produce Useful Work

Obtaining useful work from random fluctuations in a system at thermal equilibrium has long been considered impossible. However, a new study published in Physical Review E titled “Charging capacitors from thermal fluctuations using diodes” has proven otherwise.

The study, conducted by researchers from the University of Arkansas Department of Physics, demonstrates that thermal fluctuations of freestanding graphene can produce useful work by charging storage capacitors when connected to a circuit with diodes having nonlinear resistance.

The researchers found that the circuit draws power from the thermal environment to charge the storage capacitors when the capacitors have an initial charge of zero. The system was shown to satisfy both the first and second laws of thermodynamics throughout the charging process.

The study also revealed that larger storage capacitors yield more stored charge and that a smaller graphene capacitance provides a higher initial rate of charging and a longer time to discharge. These characteristics allow time to disconnect the storage capacitors from the energy harvesting circuit before the net charge is lost.

This study builds on previous research by the group, showcasing the unique vibrational properties of graphene and its potential for energy harvesting. The researchers have now established the mathematical design of a circuit capable of gathering energy from the heat of the earth and storing it in capacitors for later use.

The implications of this research are significant, as it introduces a new source of power that does not require a temperature gradient. This opens up possibilities for practical applications in various environments, such as wireless sensors in locations where changing batteries is inconvenient or expensive.

Commercialization of this technology is underway, with NTS Innovations holding an exclusive license to develop the Graphene Energy Harvester (GEH) into commercial products. The small size of GEH circuits makes them suitable for mass duplication on silicon chips, allowing for increased power production when multiple circuits are embedded in arrays.