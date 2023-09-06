Scientists Develop Method for Creating Infrared Light Using Quantum Dots

Researchers at the University of Chicago have made significant progress in creating infrared light using colloidal quantum dots. This breakthrough could lead to the development of more efficient infrared lasers and cost-effective sensors. The quantum dots are already as efficient as existing methods for producing infrared light, even in the early stages of experimentation.

Colloidal quantum dots are tiny crystals that emit different colors of light based on their size. They are easy to make and are currently being used in commercial technology. However, the existing quantum dots are primarily used for visible light, and creating them for the infrared wavelength has been a challenge.

Infrared light has various applications, particularly in sensor technology. It is frequently used in exhaust emissions tests, breathalyzer tests, and industrial monitoring. Different molecules absorb infrared light at specific wavelengths, making them easily distinguishable. The ability to produce infrared light using quantum dots would enhance the efficiency and accessibility of these sensors.

The researchers at the University of Chicago, led by Professor Philippe Guyot-Sionnest, have been experimenting with quantum dots and infrared technology for years. They aimed to recreate a technique known as the “cascade” method, which is used to create lasers but has never been achieved with colloidal quantum dots.

The team spread a black “ink” of nanocrystals, consisting of trillions of quantum dots, onto a surface and passed an electrical current through it. Surprisingly, the method worked exceptionally well from the first attempt, producing infrared light effectively. The researchers believe that further improvements can be made to enhance the efficiency of this method.

This discovery has the potential to revolutionize the production of infrared lights and lasers, making them more affordable and accessible. Quantum dots offer unique possibilities due to their quantum mechanical properties, which differentiate them from other materials. The University of Chicago’s breakthrough is a significant advancement in the field of quantum dot technology, opening up new avenues for exploration and application.

Sources:

– Xingyu Shen et al, Mid-infrared cascade intraband electroluminescence with HgSe–CdSe core–shell colloidal quantum dots, Nature Photonics (2023).

– University of Chicago