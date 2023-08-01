Researchers Create Strong and Lightweight Material Using DNA and Glass

Researchers from the University of Connecticut and collaborators have developed a highly durable and lightweight material by structuring DNA and coating it with glass. This unique material has a nanolattice structure and exhibits a combination of strength and low density, making it potentially useful in applications such as vehicle manufacturing and body armor.

Traditionally, strength and lightness in materials are mutually exclusive qualities. However, the researchers at the University of Connecticut have achieved an incredible balance between strength and lightweight properties by using DNA and glass as building blocks. The material created is the strongest known for its density and has great potential for various applications.

The researchers constructed a structure using DNA that assembled like building blocks and coated it with a thin layer of glass. By doing so, they created a material that is strong and lightweight. Glass, although it shatters easily, is highly resistant to pressure when flawless. Since structuring flawless nano-sized pieces of glass is possible, any structures made of this glass are expected to be strong and lightweight.

The resulting material, composed of a DNA skeleton reinforced by a thin, flawless coating of glass, has a high strength-to-density ratio. Glass nanolattice structures are four times stronger but five times less dense than steel. This combination of lightweight and high strength has never been achieved before.

While the research shows promise, there is still work to be done before this material can be applied in practical applications. The team is currently experimenting with substituting even stronger carbide ceramics for glass. They also plan to explore different DNA structures to determine which one can create the strongest material.

This development opens up new possibilities for engineering materials with enhanced mechanical properties. In the future, this concept could lead to the creation of lighter and stronger materials for energy-saving vehicles and other devices that require strength. The researchers believe that DNA origami nanoarchitecture will pave the way for the development of such materials.