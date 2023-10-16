When Did Animals First Evolve? A New Approach to Settling the Debate

Scientists have estimated that there are nearly 8 million species of animals living today, showcasing the vast biodiversity on Earth. However, the question of when animals first evolved has been a subject of debate for centuries. The oldest animal fossils known, dating back around 500 million years, were already complex and visible to the naked eye. But recent discoveries, like the strange-looking Ediacara Biota fossils from 574 to 539 million years ago, suggest that animals may have existed even earlier.

Paleontologists have also uncovered sponge-like fossils from around 800 million years ago, but these cannot be conclusively proven to be animals. Additionally, the fossil record is full of gaps, as only a fraction of life has been fossilized. To address these challenges, scientists have turned to molecular biology and the use of molecular clocks to estimate the timing of animal origins.

Molecular clocks work by comparing the DNA of modern animals to determine how much evolution has occurred. While estimates for animal origins range from 800 to 700 million years ago, the presence of different estimates based on fossils and molecular clocks has caused controversy.

In a recent study, scientists proposed a new approach to estimating the timing of animal origins. Instead of focusing on the oldest animal fossils, the researchers examined the type of rocks that could preserve the first animals. They found that rocks rich in clay minerals, which have antibacterial properties and can preserve soft tissues, are ideal for fossilization. However, rocks from the time period around 790 million years ago that possess these clay-rich properties do not contain animal fossils, suggesting that animals may not have evolved yet at that time.

Further research is needed to continue the search for evidence of animal origins. By exploring more geological eras and examining rocks with the potential for preserving the first animals, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of when animals first appeared on Earth.

