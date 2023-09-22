In recent years, the global network of sensors designed to detect unauthorised nuclear detonations has unintentionally led to unexpected scientific discoveries. One such discovery was the identification of a previously unknown pod of pygmy blue whales in the Indian Ocean.

The network of sensors, known as the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation’s International Monitoring System (IMS), was established in the 1990s to monitor for rogue nuclear tests. These sensors, located in remote locations across the globe, are capable of picking up sounds and vibrations in the ocean, ground, and atmosphere.

In 2021, the pod of pygmy blue whales was discovered thanks to the IMS. The sensors detected the sounds produced by the whales, allowing researchers to identify their presence. This finding was particularly remarkable considering that these large creatures had gone unnoticed by humans for generations.

The creation of the IMS can be traced back to the 1940s when nations began developing and testing nuclear weapons. As fears of nuclear escalation grew, the need for transparency and a way to detect unauthorised nuclear tests became apparent. In the 1990s, many countries signed and ratified the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, leading to the establishment of the IMS.

The IMS consists of over 300 facilities worldwide, including seismic stations, hydro-acoustic microphones in the oceans, infrasound stations, and radionuclide detectors. These sensors can detect the sound, shockwaves, and radioactive materials associated with nuclear explosions.

While the primary purpose of the IMS is to monitor nuclear tests, scientists have started utilizing the data collected by the network for other purposes. For example, researchers have used the hydro-acoustic sensors to study submarine volcanic activity and monitor shipping noise. The infrasound sensors have provided valuable data on phenomena like the aurora borealis and aurora australis.

The IMS has even captured events beyond nuclear or scientific interest. It detected the seismic waves from North Korea’s nuclear weapons tests and confirmed the presence of radioactive isotopes in the atmosphere. Additionally, it picked up the infrasound and seismic waves generated by non-nuclear explosions, such as the explosion in the port of Beirut in 2020.

In conclusion, the unintended consequences of the IMS have led to remarkable scientific discoveries, including the identification of the pod of pygmy blue whales. As researchers continue to have access to the data collected by the network, we can expect more unexpected findings and a deeper understanding of the world around us.

