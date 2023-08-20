CityLife

New findings suggest inflammatory bacteria accelerate ageing and impact fitness performance

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 20, 2023
New findings suggest inflammatory bacteria accelerate ageing and impact fitness performance

Recent research indicates that higher levels of inflammatory bacteria in the gut may be linked to accelerated ageing and poorer physical fitness. The human gut is home to trillions of microorganisms that play a crucial role in maintaining our overall health. A team at the Hungarian University of Sports Science conducted a study to explore the relationship between gut microbiome diversity, biological age, and physical fitness.

In the study, 80 amateur rowers participated in fitness assessments and provided stool and blood samples. The researchers analyzed the bacteria in their gut and used epigenetic markers to determine their biological age. Epigenetic markers control gene expression and can influence cellular development, function, and response to the environment. The study found that the presence of inflammatory bacteria was associated with accelerated ageing and poorer performance in fitness tests.

Conversely, the researchers discovered that higher levels of anti-inflammatory bacteria correlated with improved fitness indicators and a slower rate of ageing. This suggests a crucial link between gut bacteria, inflammation, fitness, and the ageing process. The findings challenge the commonly held belief that more bacteria in the gut always equates to better health.

However, the study did not establish a cause-and-effect relationship. It is possible that the athletes’ healthier dietary choices influenced the abundance of beneficial bacteria. The researchers are conducting further studies to delve into this connection and determine if interventions, such as probiotics, can directly affect biological age.

The team is currently conducting a six-month study where they have altered the rowers’ gut microbiome using probiotics to assess its impact on biological age. They are also working on a separate study involving Olympic champions between the ages of 25 and 102 to explore the effects of high-level physical activity on the ageing process. Preliminary results indicate that elite athletes have a younger epigenetic age compared to their chronological age. These findings have the potential to lead to interventions that promote healthier ageing and improved quality of life.

