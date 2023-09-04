The Antikythera Mechanism: A Fascinating Ancient Computer

Scientists have been puzzled by the discovery of a remarkably complex ancient device known as the Antikythera mechanism. This astronomical calendar, often referred to as the “first computer,” has intrigued researchers since it was first found within a Greek shipwreck in 1901. Despite its age of over 2,000 years, the device is surprisingly advanced and has more technological sophistication than any other tool created in the next millennium.

The Antikythera mechanism is a hand-powered instrument that tracked celestial time by utilizing a winding system. It enabled people to keep track of the sun, moon, and planets’ movements, as well as function as a calendar, accurately predicting the phases of the moon and timing of eclipses. Its intricate design and mechanism have amazed scientists and historians.

Experts from University College London employed 3D computer modeling to investigate the device further and solve the mystery of its inner workings. Through this research, they have unveiled the genius behind its creation. The team proposed that the mechanism traced the paths of celestial bodies on concentric rings, following the ancient Greek belief that the sun and planets orbited the Earth.

The reconstructed model developed by the University College London researchers aligns with the evidence gathered from the remaining fragments of the Antikythera mechanism. It integrates elements from Babylonian astronomy, mathematical principles from Plato’s Academy, and ancient Greek astronomical theories.

The Antikythera mechanism provides insight into the astounding technological level attained by ancient civilizations. Its complexity and functionality demonstrate the intellectual brilliance of those who lived more than 2,000 years ago. This discovery sheds light on the progress achieved in astronomy and engineering during what is commonly referred to as the Classical period.

