Scientists Develop Freeze Gun for Spacecraft and High-Altitude Jets Cooling

A professor from the University of Virginia has made advancements in constructing a freeze gun similar to the one used by Mr. Freeze in the movie Batman and Robin. However, the intention behind this development is not to create a weapon but to develop on-demand surface cooling systems for spacecraft and high-altitude jets.

The research aims to address the issue of electronics overheating in aircraft without effective cooling solutions. The US Air Force has expressed interest in this freeze gun concept and has provided $750,000 in funding over three years to support further investigation and optimization of the technology.

Professor Patrick Hopkins will collaborate with Laser Thermal, a company affiliated with the University of Virginia, to build a prototype of this innovative device. He assures that the freeze gun will be used for benevolent purposes, in stark contrast to the fictional character Mr. Freeze who would exploit such technology for destructive purposes.

While natural cooling methods, like ocean water, can be utilized for military crafts closer to Earth, the vacuum of space and the upper atmosphere lack sufficient air for cooling. This causes electronics in these environments to overheat. Carrying a coolant payload is not feasible due to weight constraints impacting efficiency. Hopkins’ lightweight freeze-ray technology, which can potentially be turned into a freeze gun, could offer a solution for cooling electronics in these challenging situations.

The research team has exploited a unique property of plasma, known as the “fourth state of matter,” to develop a prototype device. By using a swiftly striking plasma jet, they were able to cool a surface before warming it up. In their tests, a purple plasma jet successfully cooled a gold-plated surface, providing promising results.

The ability of this plasma jet to reduce surface temperatures within microseconds could have a significant impact in outer space or at very high altitudes. The team’s goal is to refine this technology over the next three years. However, there is a concern that this advanced cooling technology could fall into the wrong hands and be used for destructive purposes, like the fictional freeze gun of Mr. Freeze.