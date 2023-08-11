International Space Station Dust Contains Microplastics and Toxic Compounds

A recent study conducted by scientists affiliated with NASA’s Glenn Research Center and the University of Birmingham revealed that the dust particles present in the International Space Station (ISS) contain a unique mixture of substances. These substances include microplastics, flame retardants, and compounds found in building insulation.

The study, published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology Letters, focused on analyzing the air filters of the space station to determine the composition of the dust. The researchers identified various chemicals such as polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs), organophosphate esters (OPEs), and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These chemicals, including the notorious “forever chemicals,” have been found in high concentrations in space.

Although the potential health effects of these chemicals on astronauts remain unclear, their high concentration makes it imperative to further investigate their impact. Stuart Harrad, a co-author of the study and a professor of environmental chemistry at the University of Birmingham, emphasized the importance of careful material choices during the design and construction of future space stations and habitats to minimize contaminant sources.

The researchers compared the composition of space station dust to household dust found on Earth. While both types of dust contain similar chemicals, the researchers highlighted the differences in concentration and filtration. The ISS’s air is continually recirculated using a specialized filtration system, but the effectiveness of filtering out these chemicals is unknown.

Additionally, the high levels of ionizing radiation experienced by the space station can accelerate the aging process of plastic materials onboard, resulting in the production of micro- and nanoplastics that become airborne in the microgravity environment. This phenomenon further contributes to the distinct composition of dust in space.

The findings of this study may assist scientists in designing future space habitats and selecting suitable materials to ensure the well-being of astronauts. Understanding the composition of space station dust is crucial for creating a safer environment for long-duration space missions.

More research is necessary to determine the potential risks associated with exposure to these substances and to develop strategies for mitigating their effects in space environments.