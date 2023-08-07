Will Yellowstone Volcano Erupt in Our Lifetime?

Countless volcanologists have wondered if the Yellowstone volcano will erupt during our lifetime. Recent studies have provided new insights into the workings of the volcano’s magma chamber reservoir. These studies are based on seismic data collected from seismometers installed around the caldera in 2020. Understanding what is happening beneath the surface and the likelihood of an eruption or other seismic activity is crucial. However, it is important to note that no matter how much research is conducted, the devastation caused by an eruption would be unprecedented.

Yellowstone has erupted three times in the last several million years, with the most recent eruption occurring approximately 640,000 years ago. The last eruption was 1,000 times larger than the devastating Mount St. Helens eruption in 1980 and created a massive depression called a caldera that measures 55km long by 80km wide. The average time between eruptions at Yellowstone is around 660,000 years.

Scientists in a documentary called Yellowstone Supervolcano discussed the likelihood of an eruption and its aftermath. Geologist Jake Lowenstern emphasized the unpredictability of Yellowstone due to its size and complexity. He stated that “natural systems can throw us a lot of curve balls” and that “a lot of things can happen that we’re not really ready for.”

Beneath the caldera lies the magma chamber, which is fed by a plume of hot semi-liquid material that stretches 465 miles. Although the chamber mostly contains solid rock, it has the potential to liquefy and eventually push through the Earth’s surface. Currently, the magma is believed to be slowly rising through the plume and into the chamber at a rate of about two inches per year. Scientists will be concerned when the plume starts to liquefy and move upward.

During the last eruption, a 50-mile stretch of mountains collapsed into the magma chamber, ejecting 1,000 cubic kilometers of rock, dust, and volcanic ash into the atmosphere. This material covered much of the United States, reached the Pacific Ocean, and even traveled 2,000 miles to the Gulf of Mexico.

Currently, there are no signs that Yellowstone is ready to erupt. Intense seismic activity across the entire park would likely be the first indicator, followed by earthquakes and fractures above the magma chamber. Although a worst-case scenario is possible, small eruptions are much more common.

However, scientists believe that a supervolcano eruption will occur in the future—it’s just a matter of when, not if.