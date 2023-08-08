NASA and ESA Image Captures Question Mark Shape in Space

Late last month, NASA and ESA released a swirling infrared vista that captured the formation of two nascent stars, collectively known as Herbig-Haro 46/47. In the image, viewers noticed a perfectly formed question mark among the stars. Scientist Dr. Christopher Britt explained that the question mark is likely a pair of merging galaxies in the background. As these galaxies approach and interact, their shapes can be distorted, including the ripping out of long streamers of stars and gas. This phenomenon occurs multiple times as galaxies grow. Dr. Britt noted that our own Milky Way is expected to experience a similar fate when it collides with the neighboring Andromeda spiral galaxy in about four billion years. The gravitational influences of the colliding galaxies will pull and deform each other’s structures until they eventually settle into a unified elliptical galaxy over a few billion years.

The galaxies forming the question mark in the image are believed to be in the midst of a cosmic dance similar to what has been seen closer to us in other galaxy mergers. The unique shape of the question mark is easier to spot due to the capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which was used to capture the image. Its large golden mirror and powerful infrared capabilities allowed for the detection of this strange feature. Other observatories, such as the Hubble Space Telescope, would have required a very deep exposure to capture the same sight.

The JWST image of Herbig-Haro 46/47 reveals the question mark as a tiny orange feature in the middle bottom of the image. However, it is important to note that the Hubble Space Telescope is sensitive to bluer light and can only see the shortest wavelength light included in the image, while the other colors are too far into the infrared spectrum. Therefore, the question mark shape is more visible in the infrared range.

For more stunning examples of infrared astrophotography, you can explore the gallery of the best JWST images captured to date.