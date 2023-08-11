Scientists Discover Evidence of Ancient Complex Culture

Scientists are investigating whether a group of ‘ape-men’ were able to create a complex human-like culture thousands of years before Homo sapiens. Evidence suggests that a ‘ape-man’ culture emerged in southern Africa around 300,000 years ago. This species, named Homo naledi, exhibited behaviors similar to modern humans despite having brains only a third the size. The discovery challenges current understanding of human evolution.

The ‘ape-men’ may have been able to do seven remarkable things: envision an afterlife, believe in an ‘underworld’, bury their dead, give grave goods to deceased members, conduct rituals inside their ‘underworld’, create art, and plan a complex lighting system. The ‘underworld’ was a subterranean system deep within the Rising Star Cave in South Africa.

The discovery has sparked excitement and skepticism among scientists. Preliminary tests have been conducted, but more extensive tests are planned to confirm the initial conclusions. The brain size of Homo naledi will be further examined to understand its structure and organization. Additional evidence will be necessary to demonstrate that brain size is not the sole determinant of cognitive ability.

It is believed that Homo naledi deliberately brought corpses into the cave system and buried them, with one individual being buried with a tool. Excavations are ongoing, with the hope of finding more grave goods to support the concept of an afterlife. Dating the hearths used for cooking in the cave will be crucial in confirming their age. Microscopic analysis of broken bones will also be conducted to determine if they were intentionally broken with stone tools.

The investigation also involves studying engravings discovered on cave rock faces. The researchers aim to prove that these designs were created by Homo naledi. The ongoing research presents a groundbreaking challenge to current scientific understanding of human evolution.