Russian Module on International Space Station Experiences Coolant Leak

Russia’s multipurpose Nauka module, which is attached to the International Space Station (ISS), has suffered a leak in its backup cooling system, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos. The cooling system is crucial for regulating temperatures onboard the ISS. However, both the crew and the station are not in danger, and astronauts are currently assessing the situation.

Gene Editing Provides Chickens with Partial Protection against Bird Flu

Scientists in Britain have discovered that by editing the genes of chickens, it is possible to provide them with partial protection against bird flu. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, has caused significant damage to poultry populations worldwide since 2022. By mitigating the spread of this deadly virus, the gene-editing strategy offers a potential solution to the ongoing threat. The research findings indicate a new approach to safeguarding poultry and reducing the economic impact of bird flu outbreaks.

India’s Gaganyaan Space Mission to Conduct Key Test on October 21

India’s ambitious space mission, Gaganyaan, is set to conduct a significant test on October 21. The mission entails launching an empty module into space and successfully bringing it back to Earth. The test is a crucial step towards the country’s first crewed space mission, expected to take place next year. The Gaganyaan project aims to send a human-habitable space capsule with a three-member crew into orbit and safely return them back to Indian waters. The mission has a budget of 90.23 billion Indian rupees ($1.08 billion) and signifies a remarkable milestone for India’s space exploration endeavors.

Ancient Tree Rings in French Alps Reveal Evidence of Massive Solar Storm

Scots pine trees in the Southern French Alps have provided evidence of an ancient solar storm that is considered the largest-known event of its kind. The solar storm, which occurred approximately 14,300 years ago, would have had devastating consequences if it had taken place in modern times. Researchers discovered a significant spike in radiocarbon levels, indicating a massive burst of energetic particles sent into space by the sun. This storm could have had detrimental effects on satellite systems and power grids, highlighting the potential risks associated with solar activity.

