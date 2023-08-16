The Layers of Planet Earth and the Phenomenon of Electromagnetic Resonance

From a physical perspective, planet Earth can be seen as one enormous layer cake. At its core, the densest material is found in the innermost core, a 400 mile wide ball of metal. Above that lies the inner core, made of metallic elements in a different structural phase, surrounded by the liquid outer core. The Earth’s mantle, which is divided into the upper mantle, transition zone, lower mantle, and the D” layer, lies above the outer core. Finally, on top of the mantle is the Earth’s crust.

Moving upward from the crust, we find the oceans, followed by the atmosphere. The atmosphere consists of several layers, the lowest being the troposphere, which contains 80% of the atmosphere’s mass and extends up to 9 to 11 miles in altitude. Above the troposphere is the stratosphere, home to the ozone layer, and then the mesosphere. Beyond the mesosphere is the Kármán line, which marks the boundary between Earth and space.

Below the Kármán line, between the ionosphere and Earth’s surface, a series of resonating electromagnetic waves known as Schumann resonances can be found. These resonances provide valuable information about our planet. However, there is also a lot of misinformation surrounding them.

It is important to understand that the Earth’s solid surface and the ionosphere are both good electrical conductors compared to the rest of the planet. This allows for the flow of electrons and the reflection of electromagnetic waves between them.

The phenomenon of electromagnetic resonance on a planet-wide scale was first suggested in the late 19th century by Irish physicist George Francis FitzGerald. FitzGerald made important contributions to the understanding of Earth’s electromagnetic phenomena, including the suggestion that Earth’s upper atmospheric layers conduct and vibrate when stimulated. He estimated that the conducting layer of the atmosphere vibrates at a frequency of about 1 Hz, known today as the Schumann resonance.

Further developments in theoretical physics and observational astronomy, as well as the work of physicists and engineers, helped to uncover the science behind electromagnetic resonances. Physicist Winfried Schumann in 1952 recognized that the space between the Earth’s surface and the ionosphere behaves like a cavity capable of reflecting electromagnetic waves, thus forming a waveguide.

In conclusion, the layers of planet Earth and the phenomenon of electromagnetic resonance provide insight into the structure and behavior of our planet.