Evidence of Scarlet Macaw Breeding in New Mexico in 1100s

Evidence discovered at the Old Town archaeological site in New Mexico suggests that scarlet macaws were bred in the region during the 1100s, predating known breeding sites in Northwestern Mexico. Researchers, led by Cyler Conrad, analyzed fragments of eggshells found at the site and concluded that scarlet macaws (Ara macao) were being bred in the area.

The team examined six eggshell fragments, which were found alongside the remains of a macaw. Previous bone radiocarbon dating indicated that the macaw dated back to the early 1100s, indirectly dating the eggshells to the same time period. Using a non-destructive scanning electron microscope, the researchers observed evidence of fetal development in the eggs, inferred from the reabsorption of a layer of eggshell called the mammillary cone.

Out of the five specimens examined, clear evidence of reabsorption was found, suggesting the presence of at least two separate eggs with identifiable developmental ages. The discovery of fertilized scarlet macaw eggs at the Old Town site strongly indicates that macaw breeding was taking place there during the 1100s.

This finding is significant as it is the first evidence of macaw breeding north of Paquimé in Northwestern Mexico, where macaw breeding had been known to occur after 1275. The researchers believe that these findings contribute to our understanding of the practice of breeding and keeping macaws in the Americas.

Although scarlet macaws are native to the rainforests of Mexico and Central America, historical evidence shows that they were transported and kept by people as far north as the desert Southwest in what is now the United States as early as the 600s. The exact reasons for breeding scarlet macaws and their translocation to different regions are still unclear.

This study titled “Scarlet Macaw (Ara macao) Breeding at the Mimbres Archaeological Site of Old Town (early AD 1100s) in Southwestern New Mexico” provides valuable insights into the ancient breeding practices of scarlet macaws and expands our knowledge of their existence in different parts of North America during the pre-Columbian era.