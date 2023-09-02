NASA Urged to Study Asteroid Apophis Before Earth Approach

NASA’s Small Bodies Assessment Group (SBAG) is encouraging NASA to send a spacecraft to study the asteroid Apophis before it reaches Earth in 2029. Although Apophis will come close enough for ground-based telescopes to observe, scientists want to collect data before and after its close approach. The SBAG suggests repurposing a pair of small spacecraft called Janus, which are currently slated for storage but are already built and ready to launch.

Apophis is predicted to come within about 20,000 miles of Earth’s surface on Friday, April 13, 2029, making it visible to the naked eye. While the asteroid will not collide with Earth, it is still expected to attract significant public interest. A recent poll revealed that 60 percent of respondents believe monitoring asteroids should be NASA’s top priority.

The challenge lies in obtaining data before the close encounter. One option is to use the Janus spacecraft, originally designed to accompany NASA’s Psyche mission, to study Apophis. However, budget constraints pose a challenge. The Janus spacecraft, part of NASA’s Small Innovative Missions for Planetary Exploration (SIMPLEx) program, were built under the cap of $55 million at a cost of $49 million but did not receive sufficient funding for their own mission.

SBAG suggests that NASA develop a process to be used when putting flight hardware into storage, establishing criteria for exiting storage to prevent shelved missions from being indefinitely delayed. By defining a clear pathway for these missions, NASA can utilize the resources and efforts already spent on development, potentially finding alternative paths forward through international or private collaborations or redirecting missions to other suitable targets.

The SBAG’s recommendation provides NASA with an opportunity to study Apophis in more detail and gather valuable information about the asteroid’s characteristics and behavior. Further research before the Earth approach would enhance our understanding of these celestial bodies and contribute to planetary defense efforts.

