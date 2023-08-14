Unusual Lights in the Sky Over Northwest Ohio Explained: SpaceX Starlink Satellites

If you saw something unfamiliar in the sky on Saturday night, you’re not alone. A string of lights crossed the sky over the northwest Ohio area. However, there is a simple explanation for this phenomenon and it has nothing to do with aliens or UFOs.

The lights that appeared in a straight or sometimes curved line are actually SpaceX Starlink satellites. These man-made objects orbit Earth and provide satellite internet access to 54 countries. While all 4,000 satellites are not visible at the same time, sections of them can be seen at night around the globe, causing awe and confusion for those who are looking up.

Starlink satellites have been the subject of controversy among astronomers due to their impact on light pollution and obstruction of telescope observation. However, proponents argue that these satellites provide important global connectivity.

The string of lights was visible after 10 p.m. on Saturday night, as confirmed by a photo sent by a WTOL 11 viewer, Kelswey Shenberger, at around 10:30 p.m.

It is worth noting that the attached video is unrelated to the lights in the sky over northwest Ohio and aired on June 7, 2023.

