Reassessing Theories of Gas Giant Formation Based on Saturn’s Cyclical Mega Storms

Scientists are reevaluating theories about how gas giants form after discovering that fallout from Saturn’s cyclical mega storms can endure for centuries. Dating back to 1876, observations have revealed the existence of visible storms beneath Saturn’s typically calm outer atmosphere, some of which have left noticeable disturbances when viewed through a telescope. Although it is not possible to see evidence of all the previous storms, they can still be detected through radio emissions.

A team of international researchers, led by University of Michigan professor Cheng Li, studied radio band images of Saturn captured in 2015 using the National Radio Astronomy Observatory’s Very Large Array. The images showed lighter bands across Saturn’s northern hemisphere, indicating higher temperatures. The team concluded that these temperature differences were caused by Saturnian storms, which led to the condensation of ammonia vapor into “ammonia-rich mushballs” that ultimately precipitated into the depths of the gas giant.

Due to the cold conditions in Saturn’s deeper layers, it takes years for convection currents to push the ammonia back into the higher atmosphere. This phenomenon was observed in longer wavelength radio observations. When ammonia descends from the upper limits of Saturn’s atmosphere following one of these mega storms, it remains in the lower atmosphere for an extended period.

The researchers identified three distinct patches of ammonia anomalies in Saturn’s atmosphere, with all six known storms since 1876 falling within the latitude of these patches. They even discovered evidence of a seventh storm that likely occurred prior to 1876. The storms on Saturn, described as giant hurricanes, form differently from their terrestrial counterparts. The lack of a solid surface on Saturn raises questions about the generation and maintenance of such massive hurricanes without the energy from a warm surface.

Additionally, the team found that Saturn’s atmospheric dynamics are significantly different from Jupiter’s. While Jupiter’s bands are related to temperature differences and influenced by its magnetic field, Saturn’s bands are predominantly caused by the giant storms forming on its surface. Furthermore, the researchers noted that the concentration of ammonia is generally lower on Saturn compared to Jupiter, which challenges current theories of planetary formation.

The discovery of long-lasting fallout from Saturn’s mega storms calls for a reevaluation of how gas giants form. It also highlights the distinct characteristics and dynamics of Saturn’s atmosphere compared to its fellow gas giant, Jupiter. Further research is needed to fully understand the complexities of storm formation and planetary dynamics on these gas giants.