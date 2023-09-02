Discoveries in Science: Gold Sheets, Tetraquarks, Ancient Corvids, and Exoplanets

This week, several fascinating discoveries in the field of science have been reported. Researchers at the University of Southern Florida have successfully transformed gold nanoparticles into anisotropic 2D sheets of gold. This breakthrough in goldbeating, the ancient practice of pounding gold into delicate leaves, could have significant implications for the understanding of nanoscale metallic deformation.

In the world of particle physics, the LHCb experiment at the Large Hadron Collider has made the first observations of a charged tetraquark and its neutral partner. Tetraquarks, which are particles consisting of four quarks, were previously only theorized to exist. By studying the symmetries of these particles, researchers hope to gain a better understanding of the strong force and potentially uncover new physics beyond the standard model.

Meanwhile, a team of scientists has reviewed fossilized raven bones unearthed in China’s Dragon Bone Hill. These bones, dating back to the Pleistocene era, provide evidence of the ancient association between corvids and humans. Ravens, known for their high intelligence and tool usage, have a long history of interaction with humans.

In the realm of exoplanets, researchers at the University of Rome Tor Vergata and the University of Bristol have discovered an incredibly dense Neptune-sized exoplanet. Named TOI-1853b, this planet has twice the density of similarly sized planets and is composed largely of rocky material. Its density is so extreme that it makes Earth look like a ball of foam. The researchers theorize that this unique composition is the result of an energetic collision between two planetary bodies.

Lastly, a study from the University of Notre Dame explores the connection between dreams and waking life. The researchers found that drawing meaningful connections between dreams and real-life events can lead to a sense of awe, which in turn influences productivity. By writing down dream experiences, individuals can carry a greater perspective into their everyday lives and shape their approach and attitude at work.

These exciting discoveries highlight the breadth and depth of scientific research and its potential to uncover new knowledge and understanding.

Sources:

– University of Southern Florida researchers transform gold nanoparticles into 2D sheets (Phys.org)

– First observations of charged tetraquark and neutral partner made at LHCb (Phys.org)

– Raven bones indicate ancient association with humans (Phys.org)

– Exceptionally dense exoplanet discovered (Phys.org)

– Making connections between dreams and waking life influences productivity (Phys.org)