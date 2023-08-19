Archaeology validates ancient anarchy

Archaeologists from University College London have discovered a extensive network of ceramic water pipes and drainage ditches at the Chinese walled site of Pingliantai that dates back to the Longshan period 4,000 years ago. The remarkable aspect of this finding is that the complex water management system was built without the direction of any central authority. This challenges the notion that advanced engineering projects can only be achieved through the coordination of a centralized power structure. The discovery suggests that egalitarian and communal societies were capable of accomplishing large-scale engineering feats.

New phase transition discovered

Researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have identified a hidden phase of matter that lies between a liquid and a solid. Supercooled liquids, which remain disordered like a liquid until they suddenly transition to a solid-like state, have been found to possess unique molecular behavior. At this specific point called the onset temperature, the materials become highly viscous and barely move. This discovery provides insights into the nature of amorphous materials like glass or plastic, which behave like slow-flowing liquids but are rigid at the molecular level. It could lead to the development of amorphous materials with applications in medicine and industry.

The universe is mostly dark

The New Horizons spacecraft, launched in 2006 for a flyby of Pluto, is now positioned far beyond the solar system. As a result, it is able to accurately measure the darkness of the universe. By pointing its cameras at a patch of sky beyond the Milky Way, away from the sun and bright stars, the spacecraft’s mission team compared the amount of captured light to that captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. It was found that the outer space is much darker, although still brighter than the darkest imaginable object. This provides valuable information about the true nature of darkness in the universe.

Extreme coral reef bleaching

The coral reef off southeast Florida is experiencing unprecedented and extreme bleaching due to rising ocean temperatures. This summer, ocean temperatures have reached above 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit), which experts say can only be cooled through the occurrence of a hurricane or tropical storm. This highlights the impact of climate change on marine ecosystems beyond the well-known coral reef bleaching events in Australia.

Taxing carbon emissions

Researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst have conducted a study on carbon emissions in the U.S. They found that the top 10% of wealth holders contribute 40% of the country’s carbon emissions. This suggests that the tax code could be used as a means to address carbon emissions and achieve a net zero framework. The authors propose focusing on taxes that target the climate intensity of investment incomes rather than consumption. This finding adds to the growing evidence for using taxation as a tool to combat climate change.