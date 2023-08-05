New Method Utilizing Satellites Allows Detection of Methane Super-Emitters

Using a combination of connected satellites, researchers can now detect methane super-emitters with impressive accuracy and almost real-time monitoring. This advancement is a crucial development in the global fight against climate change, as methane is responsible for a significant portion of human-induced global warming.

The European Space Agency’s Copernicus program provides satellite data that allows scientists to monitor climate change and support mitigation efforts. One of the key challenges in climate change mitigation is the reduction of methane, which is the second most important greenhouse gas. By combining observations from three Copernicus satellites – Sentinel-5P, Sentinel-3, and Sentinel-2 – researchers are now able to detect and identify methane hot spots in a tiered approach.

The tiered approach begins with low-resolution global scans by Sentinel-5P, which provide an overview of methane emissions worldwide. Then, Sentinel-3 and Sentinel-2 are used to zoom in and pinpoint the exact sources of methane emissions with increasing spatial resolution.

Knowing the locations of major methane emissions is crucial for evidence-based decision-making and successful mitigation efforts. The launch of the Sentinel-5P satellite in 2017 brought high expectations, as its instrument called Tropomi was designed to scan the entire globe for trace gases, including methane, with a resolution as fine as 7 x 5.5 km2. The results have been remarkable, with the Dutch space research institute SRON using the Tropomi data to identify methane emission hot spots globally.

To further refine the identification of methane super-emitters, high-resolution observations from the Canadian GHGSat satellites are used. These observations can pinpoint the exact sources of methane emissions with a resolution of 25 meters. Through this process, researchers have discovered numerous super-emitters, ranging from fossil fuel facilities to individual landfills.

The recent addition of Sentinel-3 to the tiered approach has provided even more precise detection capabilities. Sentinel-3 offers daily global coverage and can pinpoint the largest methane hot spots with a resolution of 500×500 m2. This is particularly important for short-term methane emissions that may go unnoticed by satellites with less frequent observations, like Sentinel-2.

Overall, this new method of utilizing connected satellites is a significant advancement in the detection and monitoring of methane super-emitters. By identifying and mitigating these major sources of methane, we can make substantial progress in addressing climate change.

