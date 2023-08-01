Aeolus Satellite Successfully Returns to Earth After Assisted Crash

A trailblazing satellite called Aeolus has made history by completing the first-ever assisted crash landing, according to the European Space Agency (ESA). Launched in 2018, Aeolus was designed to observe global weather patterns and conduct climate research. Throughout its time in orbit, Aeolus greatly improved weather forecasting and exceeded its expected lifespan by 18 months.

To ensure the safety and sustainability of space activities, the ESA used Aeolus’ dwindling fuel supply to carry out an assisted reentry. This world-first maneuver involved ground control teams guiding the satellite through its descent, from 320 kilometers to 120 kilometers altitude, before it entered Earth’s atmosphere and burned up. The objective was to position Aeolus in a way that any remaining debris would fall within its planned Atlantic ground tracks, reducing the risk of lost debris altogether.

The successful assisted reentry demonstrates the ESA’s commitment to long-term safety in space. Rolf Densing, the director of operations at ESA, described the maneuver as “remarkable” and highlighted that Aeolus was not designed for such maneuvers. This mission could potentially serve as a blueprint for other similarly-aged satellites.

Space debris is a growing concern, with 200 to 400 tracked objects entering Earth’s atmosphere every year. These defunct man-made objects pose a risk to both people and property. The ESA aims to make all of its missions debris neutral by 2030.

By conducting the assisted crash landing of Aeolus, the ESA has pushed the boundaries and demonstrated their dedication to reducing risks associated with space debris. The success of this mission opens up possibilities for future satellites and sets a precedent for responsible space activities.