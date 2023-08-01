Trailblazing Satellite Aeolus Returns to Earth After Groundbreaking Assisted Crash

A trailblazing satellite named Aeolus has successfully returned to Earth after a historic assisted crash, according to the European Space Agency (ESA). Launched in 2018, Aeolus was designed to observe weather patterns and conduct global climate research. Its mission was groundbreaking, as such observations had never been carried out before. The satellite significantly improved weather forecasting during its time in orbit.

After observing Earth for over 4 and a half years, Aeolus began its descent back to the atmosphere earlier this summer. With an intended crash site in the Atlantic Ocean, the risk of falling debris causing harm was minimal as the satellite burned up during reentry. However, as a demonstration of the ESA’s commitment to the long-term safety and sustainability of space activities, Aeolus underwent an assisted reentry using its remaining fuel supply.

The assisted reentry was a world first, where control teams on the ground guided Aeolus through part of its descent. The aim was to position the satellite so that any remaining debris would fall within its planned ground tracks in the Atlantic. The successful maneuver reduced the likelihood of lost debris and showcased the ESA’s zero debris approach.

According to Rolf Densing, the director of operations at ESA, the assisted reentry was remarkable considering the satellite was not originally designed for such maneuvers. He mentioned that the approach used for Aeolus could potentially be applied to other satellites of similar age.

Current regulations require space agencies to comply with control reentry measures that minimize damage from falling debris. However, these regulations were not in place when Aeolus was designed in the 1990s. The ESA plans to make all its missions debris neutral by 2030.

Space debris, consisting of defunct man-made objects and fragments from disintegration and collisions, poses a significant issue. Approximately 200 to 400 tracked objects enter Earth’s atmosphere each year, as reported by the National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service.

In conclusion, Aeolus’ assisted crash marks a significant milestone in space exploration. The successful reentry has paved the way for future satellite disposal techniques and showcases the ESA’s commitment to ensuring the long-term safety and sustainability of space activities.