The Link between Seawater Chemistry, Geological Processes, and Climate Revealed by Researchers

Researchers have conducted a study using advanced equipment to examine sea salt and uncover changes in seawater chemistry over the past 150 million years. These findings have shed light on the relationship between geological processes, climate, and the composition of the ocean and atmosphere.

The study, led by Dr. Mebrahtu Weldeghebriel, a postdoctoral researcher at Princeton University, and Tim Lowenstein, a Distinguished Professor of Earth Sciences at Binghamton University, utilized funding from the National Science Foundation. They used advanced equipment to analyze shifts in seawater chemistry by examining tiny droplets of ancient seawater preserved within sea salt.

The researchers focused on studying sea salt samples formed at different times over the past 150 million years from various sedimentary basins around the world. By drilling holes into salt crystals and using a mass spectrometer, they were able to analyze the trace elements present, with a specific focus on lithium concentration.

Their research revealed a significant decrease in lithium concentration over the past 150 million years, accompanied by a rise in magnesium-to-calcium ratios. The researchers proposed that this decline in lithium concentration is primarily attributed to reduced production of oceanic crust and decreased seafloor hydrothermal activity, both of which are influenced by tectonic plate movements.

The slowdown in plate activity over millions of years resulted in less lithium being added to the ocean and reduced carbon dioxide release into the atmosphere. This ultimately led to global cooling and the current ice age. In contrast, 150 million years ago, the Earth was warmer with higher levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and more lithium in the sea.

The study also highlights the interconnectedness of ocean and atmospheric chemistry. Changes in the ocean are reflected in the atmosphere, and vice versa. Understanding these chemical changes is crucial as they impact marine biology, including the formation of calcium carbonate shells by marine creatures.

Overall, this research provides important insights into the chemistry of Earth’s ancient oceans and highlights how the movement of tectonic plates has influenced the composition of our hydrosphere and atmosphere. The study emphasizes the interconnected nature of the Earth’s systems and the impact they have on global climate and marine biology.

Reference: “Seafloor hydrothermal systems control long-term changes in seawater [Li+]: Evidence from fluid inclusions” by Mebrahtu F. Weldeghebriel and Tim K. Lowenstein, 26 July 2023, Science Advances.

DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adf1605