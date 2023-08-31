The Oldest Volcanic Rock From Space Reveals Insights about the Early Solar System

Scientists have analyzed a meteorite called Erg Chech 002, discovered in the Sahara Desert, and determined that it is the oldest volcanic rock ever found, dating back 4.56556 billion years. The meteorite contains greenish crystals and is believed to be remnants from the early solar system. The study, published in Nature Communications, used lead and uranium isotopes to calculate the precise age of Erg Chech 002. This age estimate challenges some previously held assumptions about the early solar system.

One key element of the research is the investigation of aluminum-26, a radioactive isotope that decays over time. Aluminum-26 is crucial for understanding the formation and development of the solar system. It was the main source of heat in the early solar system and influenced the melting of rocks that eventually formed planets. By analyzing the aluminum-26 data along with uranium and lead data, scientists can determine the absolute ages of ancient space rocks more accurately.

The researchers found that Erg Chech 002 contains high levels of lead-206 and lead-207, as well as significant amounts of undecayed uranium-238 and uranium-235. These measurements allowed for the precise age estimation. Comparisons with other meteorites, such as volcanic angrites, indicated that the distribution of aluminum-26 was not uniform throughout the early solar system. This suggests that the cloud of gas and dust from which the solar system formed had uneven concentrations of aluminum-26.

The findings contribute to a better understanding of the early solar system’s developmental stages and the geological history of planet formation. Continued studies of different meteorite groups will refine our understanding and provide further insights into the early history of our solar system.

