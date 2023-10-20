An Eco-Friendly Solution for Removing Microplastics from Water

Researchers at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) have developed an eco-friendly material that can effectively remove microplastics from water. Microplastics, which are plastic waste that breaks down over time into particles smaller than 20 μm, pose a significant environmental and health risk. Current water treatment plants are unable to remove microplastics smaller than 20 μm, making it necessary to find alternative solutions.

Dr. Jae-Woo Choi and his team at the Center for Water Cycle Research at KIST have developed a metal-organic skeleton-based solid flocculant that can aggregate nanoplastics under visible light irradiation. The material is based on Prussian blue, a metal-organic frameworks-based substance that has previously been used to adsorb radioactive elements from wastewater.

The researchers discovered that Prussian blue can effectively aggregate microplastics under visible light. They then developed a material that maximizes the aggregation efficiency of Prussian blue by adjusting the crystal structure. When the material is irradiated with visible light, microplastics as small as 0.15 μm can be agglomerated to a size about 4,100 times larger, making them easier to remove.

In experiments, the researchers were able to remove up to 99% of microplastics from water using the developed material. Furthermore, the material can flocculate microplastics more than three times its own weight, outperforming conventional flocculants using iron or aluminum by about 250 times.

This eco-friendly solution not only effectively removes microplastics but also uses Prussian blue, which is harmless to the human body. It is a solid flocculant, making it easy to recover residues in water, and it uses natural light as an energy source, resulting in a low-energy process.

The researchers believe that this technology has high potential for commercialization and can be applied to general rivers, wastewater treatment facilities, and water purification plants. Beyond microplastics, the material can also be used to remove other contaminants from water systems.

The research, supported by the Ministry of Science and ICT, was published on October 1 in the international journal Water Research.

Source:

– Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST)