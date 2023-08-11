CityLife

Perseid Meteor Shower to Illuminate Sacramento Sky

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 11, 2023
The Perseid meteor shower, also known as the Perseids, will peak on the night of August 12 and before dawn on August 13, offering Sacramento residents ample opportunity to see it. This annual meteor shower is active from mid-July to late August. According to the Royal Museums Greenwich, 2023 will be a particularly good year to witness the shower since the moon will only be 10% illuminated.

For those eager to catch a glimpse of the meteor shower, it is recommended to view it around 4 a.m., although meteors can be seen as early as 10 p.m. During its peak, up to 100 meteors per hour can be observed. The Perseid meteor shower is caused by the comet Swift-Tuttle, which was discovered in 1862 by astronomers Lewis Swift and Horace Tuttle. This comet is the largest object that repeatedly passes by Earth, with a nucleus approximately 16 miles (26 kilometers) wide. It last passed near Earth in 1992 and will do so again in 2126.

It is an exciting celestial event that has fascinated astronomers and stargazers alike. The Perseid meteor shower offers a mesmerizing display of shooting stars and is a great opportunity for people in Sacramento to marvel at the wonders of the universe. So mark your calendars and prepare to witness this dazzling spectacle illuminating the night sky.

