Ryugu Samples Reveal Ancient Rocks and Presolar Grains

When JAXA’s Hayabusa-1 spacecraft brought back samples from asteroid Ryugu to Earth, scientists were excited to uncover its secrets. Ryugu, like other asteroids, contains material from the early history of our Solar System. Recent studies have revealed interesting findings about the asteroid’s composition.

Analysis of the Ryugu samples showed the presence of carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen, which are all essential for life. Additionally, evidence of water, and possibly a subsurface lake that had evaporated, was discovered. The samples also contained some of the oldest rocks in the Solar System.

Further investigation of the samples revealed something unexpected. Two of the samples contained clasts (fragments of rock) with a different chemical composition than the rest of Ryugu. These clasts were higher in sulfur and iron, but lower in oxygen, magnesium, and silicon. It was determined that these clasts were acquired through a later impact and not formed with Ryugu.

Embedded within these clasts were tiny grains of rock that originated from stars that existed before our Sun. The researchers found presolar silicate grains, primarily made of silicon carbide, with significant amounts of the isotope Carbon-13. This indicates that the grains formed around asymptotic giant branch (AGB) stars, which are similar to red giants.

Most of the presolar grains found in the Ryugu samples were derived from AGB stars with a similar or lower metal content than our Sun. The oxygen-17 to oxygen-18 ratio in these grains suggests nucleosynthesis in stars, as high levels of oxygen-18 are only produced in supernovae. Interestingly, some of the presolar grains matched the oxygen-17/18 ratio of AGB stars, while one grain showed a ratio consistent with a supernova.

The presence of these presolar grains in Ryugu suggests that the asteroid’s parent body once contained even more of them. However, the impact that brought the presolar grains to Ryugu must have occurred after the parent body lost its water. It is speculated that Ryugu’s parent body was originally located at the edge of the Solar System and later moved inward due to gravitational interactions.

Not all presolar grains can survive contact with water, but some can. Silicon carbide and graphite grains, which predate the Sun, were also found in the Ryugu samples. Interestingly, Ryugu showed some chemical similarities to the comet Wild 2, implying that some of the presolar grains could have originated from a comet.

As scientists eagerly await samples from asteroid Bennu, Ryugu continues to provide valuable insights into the early Solar System and the origin of presolar grains.