Russia’s Luna-25 Mission Begins Data Processing as Lunar Lander Approaches the Moon

Russia’s Luna-25 mission, the country’s first lunar landing mission since 1976, has switched on its scientific instruments and started processing the initial data as it races towards the moon. The mission aims to find pockets of water ice on the moon’s south pole, joining India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission in the pursuit of this discovery.

The Luna-25 spacecraft was launched aboard a Soyuz 2.1 rocket from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East. After an hour in orbit, the craft was propelled towards the moon. As it approaches its destination, the scientific instruments on board have been activated, and the first data on the flight has been measured.

According to Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, the Luna-25 mission is progressing smoothly. The automatic station’s systems are functioning properly, communication is stable, and the energy balance is positive. The mission plans for Luna-25 to operate for a year on the moon’s south pole.

The discovery of water ice on the moon holds significant importance for Russia. Success in this mission would demonstrate that Western sanctions imposed on Russia due to the Ukraine conflict cannot hinder its space ambitions. On the other hand, failure would raise doubts about Russia’s capabilities in space exploration.

Although the United States famously achieved the milestone of putting a man on the moon, the Soviet Union’s Luna-2 mission in 1959 was the first to reach the lunar surface, followed by the Luna-9 soft landing in 1966. After the moon race, Russia shifted its focus to explore Mars, and since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, it has not sent scientific probes beyond Earth’s orbit.

Russia has expressed plans for future lunar missions, including the potential for a joint Russian-Chinese crewed mission and the establishment of a lunar base. The Luna-25 mission represents a crucial step in Russia’s space exploration aspirations.