Russia’s Lunar Lander Begins Mission to Find Ice on Moon

Russia has activated the scientific instruments on its lunar lander as it races against India to be the first to discover ice on the moon. The Russian Luna-25 mission, the country’s first since 1976, aims to achieve a soft landing on the moon’s south pole, where scientists believe there are pockets of water ice. The spacecraft was launched on a Soyuz 2.1 rocket from Russia’s Vostochny cosmodrome and is now en route to the moon. Russia’s space agency confirmed that the scientific instruments have been switched on and the first data on the flight has been obtained.

The Luna-25 spacecraft, approximately the size of a small car, is expected to operate for a year on the moon’s south pole. This region has been identified as a potential location for water ice by NASA and other space agencies. The success of the Luna-25 mission is crucial for Russia, as it could demonstrate that Western sanctions imposed over the Ukraine war do not hinder Russia’s space exploration capabilities. However, failure would raise doubts about Russia’s space ambitions.

Russia has a history of space exploration achievements, including being the first to reach the moon’s surface with the Luna-2 mission in 1959 and achieving the first soft landing with the Luna-9 mission in 1966. After the United States put a man on the moon, Russia shifted its focus to exploring Mars and has not sent scientific probes beyond Earth’s orbit since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

In addition to the Luna-25 mission, Russia plans to launch further lunar missions and has expressed interest in a joint Russian-China crewed mission and the establishment of a lunar base. The outcome of the Luna-25 mission could have significant implications for Russia’s future space exploration endeavors.